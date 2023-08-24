Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ICPT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ICPT stock has gone up by 2.69%, with a monthly decline of -1.72% and a quarterly surge of 9.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.80% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.57% for ICPT’s stock, with a -28.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Right Now?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) by analysts is $14.67, which is $4.38 above the current market price. The public float for ICPT is 40.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.08% of that float. On August 24, 2023, the average trading volume of ICPT was 1.11M shares.

ICPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) has dropped by -3.38 compared to previous close of 10.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-02 that Intercept (ICPT) reports a lower net loss and beats on revenues in the second quarter. The company also updates its guidance for its lead drug, Ocaliva.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICPT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ICPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICPT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $19 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICPT Trading at -6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICPT rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.45. In addition, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -16.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.88 for the present operating margin

+98.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -61.20. The total capital return value is set at -17.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.70. Equity return is now at value 248.80, with 39.70 for asset returns.

Based on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT), the company’s capital structure generated 357.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.14. Total debt to assets is 60.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.