InMode Ltd. (INMD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD)'s stock price has increased by 3.33 compared to its previous closing price of 37.80. However, the company has seen a 2.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) is 18.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INMD is 2.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for InMode Ltd. (INMD) is $55.40, which is $16.34 above the current market price. The public float for INMD is 71.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.68% of that float. On August 24, 2023, INMD’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

INMD’s Market Performance

INMD’s stock has seen a 2.55% increase for the week, with a -10.76% drop in the past month and a 14.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for InMode Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.37% for INMD’s stock, with a 8.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INMD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INMD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INMD Trading at -3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -13.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMD rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.98. In addition, InMode Ltd. saw 9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.55 for the present operating margin

+83.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for InMode Ltd. stands at +35.56. The total capital return value is set at 40.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.06. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 27.80 for asset returns.

Based on InMode Ltd. (INMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.89. Total debt to assets is 0.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of InMode Ltd. (INMD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.