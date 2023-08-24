Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is above average at 7.90x. The 36-month beta value for HIMX is also noteworthy at 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HIMX is $7.90, which is $1.76 above than the current price. The public float for HIMX is 172.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.06% of that float. The average trading volume of HIMX on August 24, 2023 was 977.34K shares.

HIMX) stock’s latest price update

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.84relation to previous closing price of 6.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.21% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-16 that If you’re hurting from inflation – and there’s a good chance you are – these stocks to buy under $10 might offer what you’re looking for. To start, these “cheap” investment ideas offer perceived affordability, which goes a long way.

HIMX’s Market Performance

HIMX’s stock has fallen by -1.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.45% and a quarterly drop of -4.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Himax Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.33% for HIMX stock, with a simple moving average of -14.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIMX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIMX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIMX Trading at -11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -10.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.52. In addition, Himax Technologies Inc. saw -1.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.44 for the present operating margin

+39.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies Inc. stands at +19.73. The total capital return value is set at 21.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.36. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.38. Total debt to assets is 25.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.