Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) is $15.31, which is $3.75 above the current market price. The public float for HCAT is 55.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCAT on August 24, 2023 was 388.96K shares.

HCAT) stock’s latest price update

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT)'s stock price has plunge by -2.28relation to previous closing price of 11.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.93% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HCAT’s Market Performance

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) has experienced a -4.93% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.28% drop in the past month, and a 4.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.12% for HCAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.57% for HCAT stock, with a simple moving average of -3.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCAT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HCAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HCAT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $16 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HCAT Trading at -7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -10.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCAT fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.86. In addition, Health Catalyst Inc. saw 8.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCAT starting from Landry Benjamin, who sale 1,179 shares at the price of $11.14 back on Jul 07. After this action, Landry Benjamin now owns 29,844 shares of Health Catalyst Inc., valued at $13,134 using the latest closing price.

Alger Jason, the Chief Accounting Officer of Health Catalyst Inc., sale 2,370 shares at $11.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Alger Jason is holding 60,068 shares at $28,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.49 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Health Catalyst Inc. stands at -49.74. The total capital return value is set at -17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.73. Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -19.60 for asset returns.

Based on Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT), the company’s capital structure generated 58.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.85. Total debt to assets is 32.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.