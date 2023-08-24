Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) is $1.46, which is -$1.08 below the current market price. The public float for SUPV is 46.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SUPV on August 24, 2023 was 562.48K shares.

SUPV) stock’s latest price update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.42 in comparison to its previous close of 2.78, however, the company has experienced a 4.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-02-24 that Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

SUPV’s Market Performance

SUPV’s stock has risen by 4.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.69% and a quarterly rise of 30.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.59% for Grupo Supervielle S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.28% for SUPV’s stock, with a 15.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SUPV Trading at -4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. saw 33.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. stands at -1.45. The total capital return value is set at 12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.45.

Based on Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.