Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) is 4.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRNQ is 0.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is $80.00, The public float for GRNQ is 4.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On August 24, 2023, GRNQ’s average trading volume was 139.83K shares.

The stock price of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) has jumped by 6.72 compared to previous close of 1.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-09-01 that Are penny stocks worth buying in September? The post Most Active Penny Stocks to Buy Now?

GRNQ’s Market Performance

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) has seen a 6.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -16.45% decline in the past month and a -36.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.43% for GRNQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.36% for GRNQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.71% for the last 200 days.

GRNQ Trading at -21.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares sank -12.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNQ rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3329. In addition, Greenpro Capital Corp. saw 17.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.89 for the present operating margin

+72.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenpro Capital Corp. stands at -172.86. The total capital return value is set at -8.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.85. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.