Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GRFX is 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GRFX is 39.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRFX on August 24, 2023 was 67.15K shares.

GRFX) stock’s latest price update

Graphex Group Limited (AMEX: GRFX)’s stock price has soared by 29.17 in relation to previous closing price of 1.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-28 that Flake graphite prices were lower and spherical graphite prices were lower over the past month. Fastmarkets – “Spherical natural graphite prices plunge to 11-year lows in China.” Project Blue forecasts a global supply deficit of 777,000t of flake graphite by 2030. BMI: Natural graphite will require $3b and synthetic graphite $1.5 investment to 2030. NextSource Materials announced first production of SuperFlake® Graphite at Molo Mine in Madagascar. Talga Group secured AU$239 million debt funding for Swedish Anode Project.

GRFX’s Market Performance

Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) has experienced a 11.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 38.39% rise in the past month, and a 32.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.62% for GRFX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.71% for GRFX’s stock, with a 16.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRFX Trading at 21.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.40%, as shares surge +33.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRFX rose by +11.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2525. In addition, Graphex Group Limited saw 38.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.58 for the present operating margin

+35.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graphex Group Limited stands at -20.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.79.

Based on Graphex Group Limited (GRFX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.79. Total debt to assets is 34.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.