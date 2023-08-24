Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) has dropped by -1.77 compared to previous close of 22.09. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Golar LNG Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Karl Staubo – CEO Eduardo Maranhao – CFO Conference Call Participants Benjamin Nolan – Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Christopher Robertson – Deutsche Bank Chris Tsung – Webber Research & Advisory Operator Welcome to the Golar LNG Limited Q2 2023 Results Presentation. After the slide presentation by the CEO, Karl Staubo; and the CFO, Eduardo Maranhao, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Is It Worth Investing in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) Right Now?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GLNG is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GLNG is $34.32, which is $10.8 above the current price. The public float for GLNG is 95.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLNG on August 24, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

GLNG’s Market Performance

GLNG’s stock has seen a -1.90% decrease for the week, with a -8.59% drop in the past month and a -1.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for Golar LNG Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.65% for GLNG’s stock, with a -4.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GLNG Trading at -3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.14. In addition, Golar LNG Limited saw -4.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.36 for the present operating margin

+52.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar LNG Limited stands at +325.85. The total capital return value is set at 2.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.07. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 47.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.33. Total debt to assets is 27.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.