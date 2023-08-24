Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI)’s stock price has plunge by -2.66relation to previous closing price of 2.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.67% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. New York Post reported 2023-08-22 that Gannett, the largest US newspaper publisher, is facing a lawsuit claiming its efforts to diversify newsrooms led to discrimination against white workers.

Is It Worth Investing in Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is $2.65, which is -$0.16 below the current market price. The public float for GCI is 135.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GCI on August 24, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

GCI’s Market Performance

GCI stock saw an increase of -8.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.20% and a quarterly increase of 30.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.46% for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.90% for GCI’s stock, with a 22.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GCI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GCI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.80 based on the research report published on June 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GCI Trading at 7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI fell by -8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, Gannett Co. Inc. saw 38.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCI starting from Reed Michael, who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $3.29 back on Aug 14. After this action, Reed Michael now owns 3,244,323 shares of Gannett Co. Inc., valued at $263,200 using the latest closing price.

Tarica Laurence, the Director of Gannett Co. Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Tarica Laurence is holding 753,244 shares at $225,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.07 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Co. Inc. stands at -2.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.37. Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI), the company’s capital structure generated 482.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.82. Total debt to assets is 59.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 446.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.