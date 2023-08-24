FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, FSK stock has gone down by -0.70%, with a monthly gain of 0.35% and a quarterly surge of 3.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.18% for FS KKR Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.79% for FSK’s stock, with a 5.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Right Now?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 83.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) by analysts is $21.45, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for FSK is 259.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On August 24, 2023, the average trading volume of FSK was 1.03M shares.

FSK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) has jumped by 0.76 compared to previous close of 19.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that Warren Buffett has built an empire seeking opportunities across the board. Small- and mid-size businesses define the spirit of the American dream. +10% yield from adopting the Income Method to invest in the heartbeat of the American economy.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSK Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.13. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 15.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Pietrzak Daniel, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $20.12 back on Aug 11. After this action, Pietrzak Daniel now owns 32,500 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $100,600 using the latest closing price.

Sandler Elizabeth, the Director of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 1,200 shares at $19.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Sandler Elizabeth is holding 5,840 shares at $23,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.63 for the present operating margin

+79.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.56.

Based on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), the company’s capital structure generated 123.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.35. Total debt to assets is 53.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.