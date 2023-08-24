Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) is $90.08, which is $15.26 above the current market price. The public float for FRPT is 46.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FRPT on August 24, 2023 was 587.51K shares.

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 76.40. However, the company has seen a -6.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-21 that Freshpet Inc.’s stock FRPT, +0.15% rose 1.5% premarket Monday, after the maker of fresh food for dogs and cats said it’s reached an agreement with Jana Partners, one of its largest shareholders. Under the terms of the deal, the company will add two directors to its board at its 2024 annual meeting.

FRPT’s Market Performance

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has seen a -6.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.90% gain in the past month and a 12.46% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for FRPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.03% for FRPT stock, with a simple moving average of 17.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRPT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FRPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FRPT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $84 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRPT Trading at 8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRPT fell by -6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.80. In addition, Freshpet Inc. saw 43.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRPT starting from Walsh Cathal, who sale 6,277 shares at the price of $70.10 back on May 10. After this action, Walsh Cathal now owns 5,234 shares of Freshpet Inc., valued at $440,018 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.54 for the present operating margin

+28.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshpet Inc. stands at -9.99. The total capital return value is set at -5.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.76. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Freshpet Inc. (FRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.55. Total debt to assets is 0.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.