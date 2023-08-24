Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) has jumped by 3.11 compared to previous close of 62.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-23 that When it comes to investing, we’re all looking for that edge to get in early on the next big stock before it takes off. As outside investors, we sometimes feel at an information disadvantage compared to company insiders.

Is It Worth Investing in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is 11.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FWRD is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) is $89.50, which is $24.75 above the current market price. The public float for FWRD is 25.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. On August 24, 2023, FWRD’s average trading volume was 342.16K shares.

FWRD’s Market Performance

The stock of Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) has seen a 0.70% increase in the past week, with a -45.25% drop in the past month, and a -33.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.01% for FWRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.19% for FWRD’s stock, with a -37.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWRD stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FWRD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FWRD in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $80 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FWRD Trading at -36.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -46.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWRD rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.72. In addition, Forward Air Corporation saw -38.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWRD starting from Campbell C Robert, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $64.33 back on Aug 18. After this action, Campbell C Robert now owns 28,994 shares of Forward Air Corporation, valued at $321,650 using the latest closing price.

Carlock Craig, the Director of Forward Air Corporation, purchase 1,600 shares at $64.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Carlock Craig is holding 16,550 shares at $103,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.48 for the present operating margin

+13.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Forward Air Corporation stands at +9.74. The total capital return value is set at 28.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.48. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Forward Air Corporation (FWRD), the company’s capital structure generated 39.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.21. Total debt to assets is 21.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.