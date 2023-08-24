Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, FBIN stock has gone down by -1.41%, with a monthly decline of -13.08% and a quarterly surge of 5.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.27% for FBIN stock, with a simple moving average of 5.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) Right Now?

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FBIN is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FBIN is $81.94, which is $13.7 above the current price. The public float for FBIN is 126.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FBIN on August 24, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

FBIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) has decreased by -1.79 when compared to last closing price of 67.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.41% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-27 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FBIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FBIN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $70 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FBIN Trading at -6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -11.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIN fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.82. In addition, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. saw 15.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIN starting from HACKETT ANN F, who sale 4,835 shares at the price of $65.78 back on Jun 09. After this action, HACKETT ANN F now owns 34,815 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc., valued at $318,059 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.13 for the present operating margin

+39.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. stands at +11.43. The total capital return value is set at 14.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.03.

Based on Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN), the company’s capital structure generated 134.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.29. Total debt to assets is 45.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.