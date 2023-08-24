FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is $5.83, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for NOTE is 102.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOTE on August 24, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

NOTE) stock’s latest price update

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.38 in relation to its previous close of 2.66. However, the company has experienced a -3.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-17 that Engaging in the world of low-cost stocks often referred to as penny stocks, is appealing to those looking to capitalize on the potential upsides of the stock market. These stocks, priced below $5, are known for their intrinsic risk.

NOTE’s Market Performance

NOTE’s stock has fallen by -3.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.16% and a quarterly rise of 26.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.20% for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.03% for NOTE stock, with a simple moving average of -22.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTE stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NOTE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOTE in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOTE Trading at -16.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares sank -17.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE fell by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -56.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from Aman Todd, who sale 1,810 shares at the price of $2.81 back on Aug 21. After this action, Aman Todd now owns 43,190 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., valued at $5,092 using the latest closing price.

McChrystal Stanley A, the Director of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that McChrystal Stanley A is holding 271,595 shares at $19,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stands at -191.85. The total capital return value is set at -34.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.66.

Based on FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE), the company’s capital structure generated 136.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.76. Total debt to assets is 45.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.