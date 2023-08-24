ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, EXLS stock has gone up by 1.60%, with a monthly decline of -15.02% and a quarterly plunge of -9.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for ExlService Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.19% for EXLS’s stock, with a -14.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS) Right Now?

ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) is $35.53, which is $7.67 above the current market price. The public float for EXLS is 160.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXLS on August 24, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.59 compared to its previous closing price of 28.38. However, the company has seen a 1.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-11 that Investors interested in stocks from the Outsourcing sector have probably already heard of Hudson Global (HSON) and ExlService Holdings (EXLS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of EXLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXLS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EXLS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXLS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $160 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXLS Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXLS rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.93. In addition, ExlService Holdings Inc. saw -17.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXLS starting from Minto Anne Elizabeth, who sale 3 shares at the price of $147.32 back on May 11. After this action, Minto Anne Elizabeth now owns 2,533 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc., valued at $442 using the latest closing price.

Minto Anne Elizabeth, the Director of ExlService Holdings Inc., sale 557 shares at $152.74 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Minto Anne Elizabeth is holding 0 shares at $85,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.71 for the present operating margin

+32.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for ExlService Holdings Inc. stands at +10.12. The total capital return value is set at 18.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.99. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS), the company’s capital structure generated 41.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.26. Total debt to assets is 23.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.