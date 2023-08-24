Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XELA is 1.73.

The public float for XELA is 6.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XELA on August 24, 2023 was 584.04K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

XELA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) has increased by 6.55 when compared to last closing price of 3.97.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-11 that IRVING, Texas, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the second quarter 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET on August 14, 2023. Exela will issue a press release reporting its results before the start of the call.

XELA’s Market Performance

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) has experienced a -4.94% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.37% drop in the past month, and a -12.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.04% for XELA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.65% for XELA’s stock, with a -67.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XELA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XELA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for XELA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XELA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $0.55 based on the research report published on March 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

XELA Trading at -15.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XELA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -29.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XELA fell by -4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.11. In addition, Exela Technologies Inc. saw -74.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XELA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.44 for the present operating margin

+11.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exela Technologies Inc. stands at -38.58. The total capital return value is set at -0.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.39. Equity return is now at value 58.90, with -51.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.