Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has gone down by -6.73% for the week, with a 7.78% rise in the past month and a 18.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.81% for EVLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.95% for EVLV’s stock, with a 57.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EVLV is 1.27.

The public float for EVLV is 123.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.61% of that float. On August 24, 2023, EVLV’s average trading volume was 1.72M shares.

EVLV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) has increased by 0.46 when compared to last closing price of 6.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-16 that Artificial intelligence is here to stay, and as FOMO sets in, investors are flocking to little-known AI stocks. However, that doesn’t mean investors aren’t becoming weary and even skeptical about the way different companies are touting their use of AI.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on April 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVLV Trading at 4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares surge +8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV fell by -6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +142.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.60. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 151.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Ellenbogen Michael, who sale 83,334 shares at the price of $7.26 back on Aug 16. After this action, Ellenbogen Michael now owns 2,390,558 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $605,005 using the latest closing price.

DeRosa Anthony John, the Chief Revenue Officer of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $7.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that DeRosa Anthony John is holding 38,832 shares at $77,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-164.73 for the present operating margin

+22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -156.55. The total capital return value is set at -32.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.63. Equity return is now at value -69.10, with -44.20 for asset returns.

Based on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 13.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.25. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.