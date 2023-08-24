Evaluating the Ups and Downs of NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s (NXGN) Stock

The stock of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) has seen a 5.38% increase in the past week, with a 6.68% gain in the past month, and a 10.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for NXGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.38% for NXGN stock, with a simple moving average of -2.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) is above average at 689.60x. The 36-month beta value for NXGN is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NXGN is $20.00, which is $3.33 above than the current price. The public float for NXGN is 44.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.88% of that float. The average trading volume of NXGN on August 24, 2023 was 338.97K shares.

NXGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) has surged by 5.38 when compared to previous closing price of 16.36, but the company has seen a 5.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that NextGen’s (NXGN) Behavioral Health Suite is expected to ease state reporting and enable the secure sharing of patient information across providers.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXGN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for NXGN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NXGN in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $24 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NXGN Trading at 5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXGN rose by +5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.57. In addition, NextGen Healthcare Inc. saw -8.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXGN starting from Metcalfe David A, who sale 32,372 shares at the price of $20.58 back on Dec 01. After this action, Metcalfe David A now owns 161,179 shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc., valued at $666,135 using the latest closing price.

Waters Mitchell, the EVP, Commercial Growth of NextGen Healthcare Inc., sale 9,783 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Waters Mitchell is holding 70,469 shares at $200,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextGen Healthcare Inc. stands at -0.41. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.48. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.69. Total debt to assets is 30.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In summary, NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.