Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Element Solutions Inc’s (ESI) Stock

The stock of Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has gone down by -0.10% for the week, with a -2.77% drop in the past month and a 5.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.14% for ESI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.22% for ESI’s stock, with a 1.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Right Now?

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Element Solutions Inc (ESI) is $22.70, which is $3.37 above the current market price. The public float for ESI is 222.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESI on August 24, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

ESI) stock’s latest price update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI)’s stock price has increased by 2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 18.89. However, the company has seen a -0.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-26 that Element Solutions (ESI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ESI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ESI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $23 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESI Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESI fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.16. In addition, Element Solutions Inc saw 6.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESI starting from Goralski Michael, who sale 28,000 shares at the price of $19.07 back on Jun 07. After this action, Goralski Michael now owns 131,808 shares of Element Solutions Inc, valued at $533,960 using the latest closing price.

Gliklich Benjamin, the President and CEO of Element Solutions Inc, sale 8,469 shares at $18.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Gliklich Benjamin is holding 621,208 shares at $152,527 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.13 for the present operating margin

+37.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Element Solutions Inc stands at +7.27. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Element Solutions Inc (ESI), the company’s capital structure generated 85.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.95. Total debt to assets is 40.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.