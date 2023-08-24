Evaluating the Impact of 7.77 Increase on Gatos Silver Inc.’s (GATO) Stock

The stock of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) has seen a 9.63% increase in the past week, with a -11.20% drop in the past month, and a -15.11% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for GATO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.44% for GATO’s stock, with a -6.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) by analysts is $6.00, which is $1.56 above the current market price. The public float for GATO is 68.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. On August 24, 2023, the average trading volume of GATO was 365.08K shares.

GATO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) has increased by 7.77 when compared to last closing price of 4.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-08-09 that (Kitco News) – Gatos Silver (NYSE: GATO) (TSX: GATO) yesterday reported that its 70%-owned Cerro Los Gatos (CLG) mine in Mexico produced 2.0 million ounces of silver in Q2 2023, down 13% from Q2 2022 (2.3 million ounces).

Analysts’ Opinion of GATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GATO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GATO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $4 based on the research report published on April 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GATO Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -12.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATO rose by +9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.52. In addition, Gatos Silver Inc. saw 8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GATO

The total capital return value is set at -7.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.43. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.