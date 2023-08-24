Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.92 compared to its previous closing price of 11.94. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Jordan Loyd – Mergers & Acquisitions Director, Corporate Development Barb Jacobsmeyer – President and Chief Executive Officer Crissy Carlisle – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Brian Tanquilut – Jefferies A.J. Rice – Credit Suisse Whit Mayo – Leerink Partners Jason Cassorla – Citigroup Joanna Gajuk – Bank of America Jamie Perse – Goldman Sachs Andrew Mok – UBS Financial Operator Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Enhabit Home Health & Hospice’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EHAB is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EHAB is $11.44, which is -$1.57 below than the current price. The public float for EHAB is 49.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.46% of that float. The average trading volume of EHAB on August 24, 2023 was 717.51K shares.

EHAB’s Market Performance

The stock of Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) has seen a 11.82% increase in the past week, with a -9.88% drop in the past month, and a 4.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for EHAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.65% for EHAB’s stock, with a -2.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHAB stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for EHAB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EHAB in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $10 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EHAB Trading at 3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHAB rose by +11.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.62. In addition, Enhabit Inc. saw -1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHAB starting from Bolton Jeffrey, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.61 back on May 26. After this action, Bolton Jeffrey now owns 19,597 shares of Enhabit Inc., valued at $23,220 using the latest closing price.

SHAW L EDWARD JR, the Director of Enhabit Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $11.98 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that SHAW L EDWARD JR is holding 38,989 shares at $119,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.11 for the present operating margin

+47.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enhabit Inc. stands at -3.77. The total capital return value is set at 6.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.85. Equity return is now at value -21.10, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Enhabit Inc. (EHAB), the company’s capital structure generated 84.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.74. Total debt to assets is 40.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.