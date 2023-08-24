Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) is $13.18, which is $4.43 above the current market price. The public float for EDIT is 81.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EDIT on August 24, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EDIT) stock’s latest price update

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 8.79. However, the company has seen a 2.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-23 that Editas Medicine encountered problems with one of its top candidates last year, while the other still has a long way to go. Intellia Therapeutics has a solid financial position, a partner with big pockets, and a couple of programs making steady progress.

EDIT’s Market Performance

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has seen a 2.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.04% gain in the past month and a -8.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for EDIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.07% for EDIT stock, with a simple moving average of -3.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on June 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDIT Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT rose by +2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.74. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc. saw -1.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from Eaton Bruce, who sale 702 shares at the price of $8.59 back on Aug 11. After this action, Eaton Bruce now owns 75,831 shares of Editas Medicine Inc., valued at $6,033 using the latest closing price.

Eaton Bruce, the EVP, CBO AND CTO of Editas Medicine Inc., sale 141 shares at $8.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Eaton Bruce is holding 76,533 shares at $1,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1146.26 for the present operating margin

+67.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Editas Medicine Inc. stands at -1118.26. The total capital return value is set at -45.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.77. Equity return is now at value -55.10, with -40.10 for asset returns.

Based on Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 8.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.