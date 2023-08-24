Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is $11.83, which is $2.8 above the current market price. The public float for APPS is 96.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APPS on August 24, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

APPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) has increased by 1.23 when compared to last closing price of 8.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-11 that The U.S. equity valuations continue their remarkable trend upward, well beyond anyone’s expectations in 2023. The major indices appreciated amid expectations of a soft landing for the economy as the Federal Reserve battles inflation.

APPS’s Market Performance

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has seen a 0.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.67% decline in the past month and a -37.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for APPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.81% for APPS’s stock, with a -28.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPS stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for APPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APPS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $10 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APPS Trading at -6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -15.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc. saw -40.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from Chestnutt Roy H, who purchase 6,515 shares at the price of $9.17 back on May 31. After this action, Chestnutt Roy H now owns 124,125 shares of Digital Turbine Inc., valued at $59,743 using the latest closing price.

DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, the Director of Digital Turbine Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $8.77 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M is holding 304,017 shares at $43,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

+36.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Turbine Inc. stands at +2.50. The total capital return value is set at 4.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.62. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS), the company’s capital structure generated 69.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.03. Total debt to assets is 33.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.