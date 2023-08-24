Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) has seen a -5.65% decrease in the past week, with a -17.38% drop in the past month, and a 11.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for DXLG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.64% for DXLG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) Right Now?

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DXLG is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for DXLG is $8.25, which is $3.99 above the current market price. The public float for DXLG is 56.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.41% of that float. The average trading volume for DXLG on August 24, 2023 was 536.26K shares.

DXLG) stock’s latest price update

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG)’s stock price has soared by 1.31 in relation to previous closing price of 4.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-31 that CANTON, Mass., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the leading integrated commerce retailer of Big + Tall men’s clothing and shoes, announced today it will release its second quarter of fiscal 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXLG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DXLG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DXLG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $11 based on the research report published on September 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

DXLG Trading at -13.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -17.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXLG fell by -7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.77. In addition, Destination XL Group Inc. saw -36.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXLG starting from AWM Investment Company, Inc., who sale 26,677 shares at the price of $6.19 back on Mar 16. After this action, AWM Investment Company, Inc. now owns 9,399,297 shares of Destination XL Group Inc., valued at $165,235 using the latest closing price.

Gaeta Anthony, the Chief Stores Officer of Destination XL Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Gaeta Anthony is holding 133,711 shares at $62,527 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.67 for the present operating margin

+47.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Destination XL Group Inc. stands at +16.33. The total capital return value is set at 23.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.16. Equity return is now at value 62.60, with 24.10 for asset returns.

Based on Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG), the company’s capital structure generated 105.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.25. Total debt to assets is 41.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 285.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.