Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CUEN is 1.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CUEN on August 24, 2023 was 36.22K shares.

CUEN) stock’s latest price update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -30.52 compared to its previous closing price of 3.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -40.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-30 that While the concept of market success glamorizes taking shots on potential winners, a holistically positive plan can’t ignore stocks to cut losses on. In other words, it doesn’t really matter if you pick a handful of moonshots if the other losses in your portfolio end up sinking your net holdings into the red.

CUEN’s Market Performance

CUEN’s stock has fallen by -40.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -56.77% and a quarterly drop of -57.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.55% for Cuentas Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -45.98% for CUEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -63.13% for the last 200 days.

CUEN Trading at -50.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.72%, as shares sank -56.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUEN fell by -40.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, Cuentas Inc. saw -9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CUEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.22 for the present operating margin

-44.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cuentas Inc. stands at -485.34. The total capital return value is set at -240.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -333.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.