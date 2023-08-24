CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) has jumped by 3.12 compared to previous close of 48.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-22 that CRISPR Therapeutics is using a novel technique to develop innovative therapies. Sarepta Therapeutics is developing medicines targeting a difficult-to-treat disease.

Is It Worth Investing in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRSP is 1.62.

The public float for CRSP is 78.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.46% of that float. On August 24, 2023, CRSP’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

CRSP’s Market Performance

The stock of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has seen a 6.99% increase in the past week, with a -8.91% drop in the past month, and a -24.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for CRSP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.67% for CRSP’s stock, with a -3.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRSP Trading at -7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -11.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP rose by +6.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.02. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw 24.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from Kulkarni Samarth, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $64.88 back on May 30. After this action, Kulkarni Samarth now owns 387,377 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $1,621,894 using the latest closing price.

Kulkarni Samarth, the Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 25,000 shares at $50.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Kulkarni Samarth is holding 387,377 shares at $1,266,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.