Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO) has seen a -3.23% decrease in the past week, with a 2.84% gain in the past month, and a 6.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for CLCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.34% for CLCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE: CLCO) Right Now?

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE: CLCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLCO is $18.31, which is $4.24 above the current market price. The public float for CLCO is 22.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume for CLCO on August 24, 2023 was 85.32K shares.

CLCO) stock’s latest price update

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE: CLCO)’s stock price has dropped by -3.98 in relation to previous closing price of 14.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-23 that –(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE: CLCO / CLCO.OL) (“CoolCo” or the “Company”) will host a First Half 2023 Earnings call and webcast presentation on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 8:00 A.M. New York / 2:00 P.M. Oslo / 1:00 P.M. London. The presentation will be available to download from the Webcasts and Presentations subsection of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.coolcoltd.com. We recommend that participants join the conference call via the listen-only live webcast.

CLCO Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLCO fell by -3.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.96. In addition, Cool Company Ltd. saw 5.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.