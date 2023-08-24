Cohu Inc. (COHU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) is above average at 23.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cohu Inc. (COHU) is $44.14, which is $8.62 above the current market price. The public float for COHU is 46.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COHU on August 24, 2023 was 290.80K shares.

COHU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) has dropped by -1.72 compared to previous close of 36.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-16 that Semiconductor-service company Cohu makes testing and handling equipment for chip producers. Its revenue and earnings declined in the first half of 2023 (year over year) alongside weakness in the broader semiconductor industry.

COHU’s Market Performance

Cohu Inc. (COHU) has experienced a -0.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.82% drop in the past month, and a -3.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for COHU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.72% for COHU’s stock, with a -3.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COHU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COHU stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for COHU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COHU in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $50 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COHU Trading at -10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COHU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COHU rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.63. In addition, Cohu Inc. saw 10.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COHU starting from Jones Jeffrey D, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Jun 14. After this action, Jones Jeffrey D now owns 258,990 shares of Cohu Inc., valued at $400,000 using the latest closing price.

LAWEE IAN P, the Sr. VP & GM of Cohu Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $34.26 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that LAWEE IAN P is holding 55,139 shares at $171,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COHU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.66 for the present operating margin

+43.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cohu Inc. stands at +11.92. The total capital return value is set at 12.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.55. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cohu Inc. (COHU), the company’s capital structure generated 11.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.00. Total debt to assets is 8.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cohu Inc. (COHU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.