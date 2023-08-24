Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Cognex Corporation (CGNX) has seen a 0.99% increase in the past week, with a -11.97% drop in the past month, and a -8.39% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for CGNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.15% for CGNX stock, with a simple moving average of -6.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) Right Now?

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CGNX is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CGNX is $51.69, which is $4.63 above the current price. The public float for CGNX is 171.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CGNX on August 24, 2023 was 842.71K shares.

The stock price of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) has surged by 1.29 when compared to previous closing price of 47.12, but the company has seen a 0.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-08-08 that The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CGNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CGNX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $44 based on the research report published on February 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CGNX Trading at -10.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -12.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNX rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.47. In addition, Cognex Corporation saw 1.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGNX starting from ALIAS PATRICK, who sale 4,375 shares at the price of $49.53 back on Mar 06. After this action, ALIAS PATRICK now owns 0 shares of Cognex Corporation, valued at $216,676 using the latest closing price.

ALIAS PATRICK, the Director of Cognex Corporation, sale 600 shares at $49.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that ALIAS PATRICK is holding 0 shares at $29,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.70 for the present operating margin

+71.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognex Corporation stands at +21.42. The total capital return value is set at 18.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.77. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cognex Corporation (CGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.69. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cognex Corporation (CGNX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.