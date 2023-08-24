Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.07 compared to its previous closing price of 23.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 22.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-23 that Citi Trends Inc. ( CTRN, Financial), a leading retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories in the United States, has seen a significant increase in its stock price over the past three months. As of August 23, 2023, the company’s stock price stands at $25.39, up by 28.45% from $16.97 three months ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) Right Now?

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CTRN is at 2.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CTRN is $29.25, which is -$2.03 below the current market price. The public float for CTRN is 7.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.26% of that float. The average trading volume for CTRN on August 24, 2023 was 139.38K shares.

CTRN’s Market Performance

CTRN stock saw an increase of 22.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 35.81% and a quarterly increase of 47.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.06% for CTRN’s stock, with a 11.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTRN Trading at 32.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +35.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRN rose by +22.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.67. In addition, Citi Trends Inc. saw -5.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.41 for the present operating margin

+36.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Citi Trends Inc. stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 2.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.69. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN), the company’s capital structure generated 160.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.65. Total debt to assets is 43.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 345.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.