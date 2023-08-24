Cadence Bank (CADE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 22.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-25 that Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Will Fisackerly – Director-Corporate Finance Dan Rollins – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Valerie Toalson – Chief Financial Officer Chris Bagley – President Billy Braddock – Chief Credit Officer Hank Holmes – Chief Banking Officer Conference Call Participants Catherine Mealor – KBW Michael Rose – Raymond James Manan Gosalia – Morgan Stanley Brandon King – Truist Brody Preston – UBS Jon Arfstrom – RBC Capital Markets Matt Olney – Stephens Brett Rabatin – Hovde Group Operator Good day, and welcome to the Cadence Bank Second Quarter 2023 Webcast and Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is above average at 10.26x. The 36-month beta value for CADE is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CADE is $25.88, which is $3.04 above than the current price. The public float for CADE is 182.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.54% of that float. The average trading volume of CADE on August 24, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

CADE’s Market Performance

The stock of Cadence Bank (CADE) has seen a -5.78% decrease in the past week, with a -1.06% drop in the past month, and a 16.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for CADE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.57% for CADE’s stock, with a -3.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CADE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CADE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CADE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CADE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CADE Trading at 1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CADE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CADE fell by -5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.51. In addition, Cadence Bank saw -8.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CADE

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cadence Bank (CADE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.