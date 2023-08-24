Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) has surged by 2.64 when compared to previous closing price of 177.80, but the company has seen a 0.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Broadridge’s (BR) fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues increase year over year.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) Right Now?

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) is $180.00, which is -$7.64 below the current market price. The public float for BR is 117.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BR on August 24, 2023 was 560.14K shares.

BR’s Market Performance

BR’s stock has seen a 0.63% increase for the week, with a 6.68% rise in the past month and a 20.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.73% for BR stock, with a simple moving average of 21.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $169 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BR Trading at 8.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BR rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.79. In addition, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. saw 36.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BR starting from Carey Thomas P, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $178.40 back on Aug 22. After this action, Carey Thomas P now owns 11,322 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., valued at $445,994 using the latest closing price.

DALY RICHARD J, the Executive Chairman of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., sale 72,050 shares at $178.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that DALY RICHARD J is holding 120,018 shares at $12,846,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.05 for the present operating margin

+29.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. stands at +10.40. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.