Braskem S.A. (BAK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK)’s stock price has increased by 2.07 compared to its previous closing price of 9.16. However, the company has seen a 2.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-08-10 that Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras is not planning to sell its 36% stake in petrochemical firm Braskem, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Is It Worth Investing in Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Braskem S.A. (BAK) by analysts is $13.83, which is $4.15 above the current market price. The public float for BAK is 101.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On August 24, 2023, the average trading volume of BAK was 943.23K shares.

BAK’s Market Performance

The stock of Braskem S.A. (BAK) has seen a 2.30% increase in the past week, with a -12.86% drop in the past month, and a 0.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for BAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.00% for BAK’s stock, with a -0.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BAK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BAK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAK Trading at -12.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -12.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.67. In addition, Braskem S.A. saw 1.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at 10.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.57. Equity return is now at value -43.80, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Braskem S.A. (BAK), the company’s capital structure generated 735.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.03. Total debt to assets is 61.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 690.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Braskem S.A. (BAK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.