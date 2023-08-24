BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (BLUA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (AMEX: BLUA)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.38 in comparison to its previous close of 10.52, however, the company has experienced a 0.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (AMEX: BLUA) Right Now?

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (AMEX: BLUA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 113.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.01.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for BLUA is 2.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLUA on August 24, 2023 was 36.44K shares.

BLUA’s Market Performance

The stock of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (BLUA) has seen a 0.19% increase in the past week, with a -1.40% drop in the past month, and a 2.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.05% for BLUA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.10% for BLUA’s stock, with a 4.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BLUA Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.26%, as shares sank -1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUA rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.56. In addition, BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. saw 4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (BLUA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.