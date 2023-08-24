Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLND is 0.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) is $1.49, which is $0.34 above the current market price. The public float for BLND is 219.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% of that float. On August 24, 2023, BLND’s average trading volume was 1.57M shares.

BLND) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) has plunged by -4.17 when compared to previous closing price of 1.20, but the company has seen a -8.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Winnie Ling – Head, Legal Nima Ghamsari – Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & Head, Blend Bryan Michaleski – IR Amir Jafari – Head, Finance & Administration, Principal Financial Officer & Principal Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Ng – Goldman Sachs Group Matthew Stotler – William Blair & Company Joseph Meares – Truist Securities David Unger – Wells Fargo Securities Ryan Tomasello – KBW Winnie Ling Good afternoon, and welcome to Blend’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Winnie Ling, and I’m Head of Legal for the company.

BLND’s Market Performance

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) has seen a -8.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.54% decline in the past month and a 9.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.75% for BLND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.20% for BLND stock, with a simple moving average of -9.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLND stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BLND by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BLND in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $2.25 based on the research report published on November 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BLND Trading at -1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -9.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLND fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2890. In addition, Blend Labs Inc. saw -20.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLND starting from Ghamsari Nima, who sale 114,504 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Jul 31. After this action, Ghamsari Nima now owns 0 shares of Blend Labs Inc., valued at $151,214 using the latest closing price.

Ghamsari Nima, the Head of Blend of Blend Labs Inc., sale 153,531 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Ghamsari Nima is holding 0 shares at $147,344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-119.57 for the present operating margin

+34.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blend Labs Inc. stands at -326.79. The total capital return value is set at -39.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.52. Equity return is now at value -318.00, with -78.70 for asset returns.

Based on Blend Labs Inc. (BLND), the company’s capital structure generated 188.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.32. Total debt to assets is 52.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.