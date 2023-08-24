Bionomics Limited’s (BNOX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, BNOX stock has gone down by -4.14%, with a monthly decline of -35.50% and a quarterly plunge of -41.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.27% for Bionomics Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.42% for BNOX’s stock, with a -62.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bionomics Limited (BNOX) by analysts is $6.50, which is $5.61 above the current market price. The public float for BNOX is 8.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On August 24, 2023, the average trading volume of BNOX was 35.43K shares.

BNOX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX) has jumped by 15.83 compared to previous close of 1.20. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-15 that ADELAIDE, Australia and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bionomics Limited (Nasdaq: BNOX | ASX: BNO) (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, first-in-class, allosteric ion channel modulators to treat patients suffering from serious central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in June:

Analysts’ Opinion of BNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNOX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BNOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNOX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $54 based on the research report published on January 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BNOX Trading at -32.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.22%, as shares sank -31.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNOX fell by -4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5192. In addition, Bionomics Limited saw -70.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10292.00 for the present operating margin

-320.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionomics Limited stands at -8253.62. The total capital return value is set at -51.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.16.

Based on Bionomics Limited (BNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.20. Total debt to assets is 1.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -68.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bionomics Limited (BNOX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.