Berry Corporation (BRY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Berry Corporation (BRY) by analysts is $10.00, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for BRY is 74.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. On August 24, 2023, the average trading volume of BRY was 681.51K shares.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY)’s stock price has plunge by -0.95relation to previous closing price of 8.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.24% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-21 that It is a simple formula, right? A business’ profit equals its revenue minus expenses.

BRY’s Market Performance

Berry Corporation (BRY) has seen a 0.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.88% gain in the past month and a 19.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for BRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.60% for BRY’s stock, with a 7.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BRY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $9 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRY Trading at 10.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRY rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, Berry Corporation saw 10.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRY starting from Smith Arthur T., who sale 81,365 shares at the price of $8.28 back on Aug 18. After this action, Smith Arthur T. now owns 514,180 shares of Berry Corporation, valued at $673,694 using the latest closing price.

Hunter Danielle E., the President of Berry Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $8.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Hunter Danielle E. is holding 163,757 shares at $82,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.88 for the present operating margin

+40.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Corporation stands at +23.70. The total capital return value is set at 25.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.86. Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 18.20 for asset returns.

Based on Berry Corporation (BRY), the company’s capital structure generated 50.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.46. Total debt to assets is 22.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Berry Corporation (BRY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.