Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC)’s stock price has soared by 0.66 in relation to previous closing price of 9.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Barings BDC (BBDC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.29 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is above average at 53.59x. The 36-month beta value for BBDC is also noteworthy at 0.69.

The public float for BBDC is 105.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume of BBDC on August 24, 2023 was 466.59K shares.

BBDC’s Market Performance

BBDC’s stock has seen a -1.41% decrease for the week, with a 12.75% rise in the past month and a 15.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for Barings BDC Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.74% for BBDC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBDC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BBDC by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for BBDC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $9 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBDC Trading at 11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +11.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBDC fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.74. In addition, Barings BDC Inc. saw 11.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBDC starting from BYERS STEPHEN R, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $8.03 back on Jul 18. After this action, BYERS STEPHEN R now owns 21,077 shares of Barings BDC Inc., valued at $3,210 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Michael James, the Adviser Board Member of Barings BDC Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $7.43 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that O’Connor Michael James is holding 25,000 shares at $185,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.00 for the present operating margin

+82.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barings BDC Inc. stands at +2.25. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.20.

Based on Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC), the company’s capital structure generated 121.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.84. Total debt to assets is 53.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.