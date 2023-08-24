Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) has decreased by -3.79 when compared to last closing price of 57.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.37% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-07-28 that Axonics is a medical device company that focuses on bladder and bowel dysfunction therapies. The company also upgraded its annual revenue guidance.

Is It Worth Investing in Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AXNX is also noteworthy at 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AXNX is $76.00, which is $20.66 above than the current price. The public float for AXNX is 49.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.01% of that float. The average trading volume of AXNX on August 24, 2023 was 694.81K shares.

AXNX’s Market Performance

AXNX stock saw an increase of -9.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.75% and a quarterly increase of 7.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Axonics Inc. (AXNX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.24% for AXNX’s stock, with a -3.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXNX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AXNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXNX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $69 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXNX Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXNX fell by -9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.08. In addition, Axonics Inc. saw -11.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXNX starting from Ford Alfred J Jr, who sale 14,769 shares at the price of $62.34 back on Aug 15. After this action, Ford Alfred J Jr now owns 34,565 shares of Axonics Inc., valued at $920,671 using the latest closing price.

Ford Alfred J Jr, the Chief Commercial Officer of Axonics Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $62.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Ford Alfred J Jr is holding 49,334 shares at $93,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.30 for the present operating margin

+68.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axonics Inc. stands at -21.81. The total capital return value is set at -7.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.17. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Axonics Inc. (AXNX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.57. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Axonics Inc. (AXNX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.