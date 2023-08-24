Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) is above average at 149.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) is $237.36, which is $36.11 above the current market price. The public float for AXON is 68.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AXON on August 24, 2023 was 800.48K shares.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON)’s stock price has decreased by -0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 200.30. However, the company has seen a 2.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that Axon (AXON) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

AXON’s Market Performance

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has seen a 2.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.25% gain in the past month and a 3.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for AXON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.23% for AXON stock, with a simple moving average of 2.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $230 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXON Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +10.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.14. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc. saw 20.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from Isner Joshua, who sale 26,883 shares at the price of $193.10 back on Jul 03. After this action, Isner Joshua now owns 290,965 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc., valued at $5,191,179 using the latest closing price.

Kunins Jeffrey C, the CPO & CTO of Axon Enterprise Inc., sale 22,900 shares at $193.12 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Kunins Jeffrey C is holding 241,076 shares at $4,422,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.84 for the present operating margin

+61.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc. stands at +12.37. The total capital return value is set at 6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.66. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.92. Total debt to assets is 24.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.