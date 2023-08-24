Assessing the Risk and Potential of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IONS) Stock

The stock of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) has seen a 0.43% increase in the past week, with a -0.33% drop in the past month, and a -6.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for IONS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.04% for IONS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 6 as "hold," and 2 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for IONS is $50.48, which is $9.91 above the current market price. The public float for IONS is 142.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.48% of that float. The average trading volume for IONS on August 24, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

IONS) stock’s latest price update

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS)’s stock price has increased by 1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 39.32. However, the company has seen a 0.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Ionis (IONS) Q2 loss narrows from the year-ago levels. Sales beat estimates.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $60 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IONS Trading at -2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.74. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 5.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from Diaz Allene M., who sale 657 shares at the price of $41.05 back on Aug 01. After this action, Diaz Allene M. now owns 12,676 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $26,970 using the latest closing price.

KLEIN JOSEPH III, the Director of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,555 shares at $42.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that KLEIN JOSEPH III is holding 20,346 shares at $149,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.84 for the present operating margin

+93.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -45.92. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.64. Equity return is now at value -59.40, with -11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS), the company’s capital structure generated 239.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.50. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.