Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES)’s stock price has plunge by 1.14relation to previous closing price of 98.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-04 that I’m fully aware that I’m not always right. However, unless you just started following me, you should be fully aware that I’m not in this for the short-term gains. I’m in it for the long haul.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Right Now?

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARES is 1.33.

The public float for ARES is 147.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARES on August 24, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

ARES’s Market Performance

ARES’s stock has seen a 2.20% increase for the week, with a -1.75% drop in the past month and a 17.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for Ares Management Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.08% for ARES’s stock, with a 18.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $98 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARES Trading at 1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.65. In addition, Ares Management Corporation saw 45.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from Rosenthal Bennett, who sale 47,511 shares at the price of $97.51 back on Aug 16. After this action, Rosenthal Bennett now owns 250,000 shares of Ares Management Corporation, valued at $4,632,798 using the latest closing price.

KAPLAN DAVID B, the Co-Founder of Ares Management Corporation, sale 9,946 shares at $97.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that KAPLAN DAVID B is holding 300,000 shares at $969,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.