Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 13.62. However, the company has seen a -0.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-15 that SÃO PAULO, Brazil–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced it will report second quarter results for the period ended June 30th, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st, 2023. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on that day. Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 4090-1621. For enhanced audio connection investors may connect.

Is It Worth Investing in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) is 277.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARCE is 0.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) is $81.95, which is $3.69 above the current market price. The public float for ARCE is 37.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% of that float. On August 24, 2023, ARCE’s average trading volume was 263.21K shares.

ARCE’s Market Performance

The stock of Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) has seen a -0.29% decrease in the past week, with a 5.42% rise in the past month, and a 12.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for ARCE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.26% for ARCE stock, with a simple moving average of 11.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ARCE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARCE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12 based on the research report published on October 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARCE Trading at 7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.38%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCE fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.97. In addition, Arco Platform Limited saw 0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.30 for the present operating margin

+62.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arco Platform Limited stands at +2.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.14. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arco Platform Limited (ARCE), the company’s capital structure generated 106.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.49. Total debt to assets is 35.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.