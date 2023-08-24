Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for APDN is at 0.61.

The average price suggested by analysts for APDN is $3.50, which is $2.05 above the current market price. The public float for APDN is 13.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.46% of that float. The average trading volume for APDN on August 24, 2023 was 188.47K shares.

APDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) has increased by 7.41 when compared to last closing price of 1.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Sanjay Hurry – Head of IR Beth Jantzen – CFO James Hayward – Chairman, President and CEO Clay Shorrock – Chief Legal Officer and Head of Business Development Conference Call Participants Jason McCarthy – Maxim Group Operator Good day, and welcome to the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

APDN’s Market Performance

APDN’s stock has fallen by -3.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.84% and a quarterly rise of 22.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.64% for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.88% for APDN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APDN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for APDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APDN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 12, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

APDN Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APDN fell by -3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5710. In addition, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. saw -12.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APDN

Equity return is now at value -71.40, with -36.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.