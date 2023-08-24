Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX)

The 36-month beta value for THRX is also noteworthy at 3.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for THRX is $6.75, which is $3.6 above than the current price. The public float for THRX is 42.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.51% of that float. The average trading volume of THRX on August 24, 2023 was 713.95K shares.

THRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) has increased by 11.70 when compared to last closing price of 2.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-11 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (THRX) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

THRX’s Market Performance

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) has experienced a 6.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.97% drop in the past month, and a -66.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.78% for THRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.78% for THRX’s stock, with a -61.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

THRX Trading at -47.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares sank -8.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRX rose by +6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -36.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THRX starting from Foresite Capital Management V, who purchase 700,000 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Jul 17. After this action, Foresite Capital Management V, now owns 4,108,796 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $2,079,000 using the latest closing price.

GORDON CARL L, the Director of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 479,932 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that GORDON CARL L is holding 17,063,000 shares at $1,463,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THRX

The total capital return value is set at -23.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.13. Equity return is now at value -25.50, with -24.30 for asset returns.

Based on Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.88. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.