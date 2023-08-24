Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) is above average at 3.49x. The 36-month beta value for SUZ is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SUZ is $12.03, which is $1.09 above than the current price. The public float for SUZ is 1.32B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of SUZ on August 24, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SUZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) has jumped by 0.69 compared to previous close of 10.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-15 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

SUZ’s Market Performance

SUZ’s stock has risen by 1.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.17% and a quarterly rise of 10.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Suzano S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.75% for SUZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.88% for the last 200 days.

SUZ Trading at 5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.10. In addition, Suzano S.A. saw 9.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.60 for the present operating margin

+49.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. stands at +46.92. The total capital return value is set at 20.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.69.

Based on Suzano S.A. (SUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 240.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.63. Total debt to assets is 59.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Suzano S.A. (SUZ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.