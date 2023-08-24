Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)

The 36-month beta value for PBYI is also noteworthy at 1.05.

The public float for PBYI is 40.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.01% of that float. The average trading volume of PBYI on August 24, 2023 was 207.41K shares.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.23 compared to its previous closing price of 3.46. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) beats second-quarter earnings and sales estimates. Stock rises in after-hours.

PBYI’s Market Performance

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) has seen a 0.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.92% gain in the past month and a 10.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.16% for PBYI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.77% for PBYI’s stock, with a 3.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBYI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PBYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBYI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on September 28, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PBYI Trading at 5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBYI rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, Puma Biotechnology Inc. saw -12.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBYI starting from AUERBACH ALAN H, who sale 60,698 shares at the price of $3.31 back on Jul 03. After this action, AUERBACH ALAN H now owns 6,978,343 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc., valued at $200,983 using the latest closing price.

NOUGUES MAXIMO F, the Chief Financial Officer of Puma Biotechnology Inc., sale 14,680 shares at $3.31 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that NOUGUES MAXIMO F is holding 144,348 shares at $48,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBYI

Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.