Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)

The 36-month beta value for CDXC is also noteworthy at 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CDXC is $5.17, which is $3.71 above than the current price. The public float for CDXC is 44.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. The average trading volume of CDXC on August 24, 2023 was 71.80K shares.

The stock price of ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) has dropped by -7.01 compared to previous close of 1.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Kendall Knysch – Director, Media Relations Rob Fried – Chief Executive Officer Brianna Gerber – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ram Selvaraju – H.C. Wainwright Jeff Van Sinderen – B.

CDXC’s Market Performance

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) has seen a -5.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.05% decline in the past month and a -2.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.29% for CDXC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.85% for CDXC’s stock, with a -11.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDXC Trading at -10.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDXC fell by -5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6120. In addition, ChromaDex Corporation saw -13.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDXC starting from Jaksch Frank L Jr, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Jun 12. After this action, Jaksch Frank L Jr now owns 231,339 shares of ChromaDex Corporation, valued at $11,830 using the latest closing price.

Fried Robert N, the Chief Executive Officer of ChromaDex Corporation, purchase 7,000 shares at $1.42 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Fried Robert N is holding 95,001 shares at $9,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.11 for the present operating margin

+59.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChromaDex Corporation stands at -22.96. The total capital return value is set at -25.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.57. Equity return is now at value -24.80, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC), the company’s capital structure generated 14.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.93. Total debt to assets is 7.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

In summary, ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.