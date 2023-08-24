Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is above average at 8.53x. The 36-month beta value for BBW is also noteworthy at 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BBW is $41.00, which is $13.31 above than the current price. The public float for BBW is 13.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.13% of that float. The average trading volume of BBW on August 24, 2023 was 238.91K shares.

The stock price of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) has jumped by 13.53 compared to previous close of 24.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-24 that Build-A-Bear workshop was discarded by the market at the start of the pandemic, but it has achieved record results in the past couple of years. The company expects ongoing growth this year and is in good financial shape for a small business.

BBW’s Market Performance

BBW’s stock has risen by 9.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.90% and a quarterly rise of 32.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.50% for BBW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.17% for the last 200 days.

BBW Trading at 21.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.95% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +15.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBW rose by +10.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.02. In addition, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. saw 23.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBW starting from Todorovic Vojin, who sale 18,896 shares at the price of $25.01 back on Aug 09. After this action, Todorovic Vojin now owns 133,651 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., valued at $472,555 using the latest closing price.

John Sharon Price, the President and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., sale 37,398 shares at $20.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that John Sharon Price is holding 602,781 shares at $757,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.37 for the present operating margin

+52.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stands at +10.25. The total capital return value is set at 31.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.80. Equity return is now at value 46.20, with 18.20 for asset returns.

Based on Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW), the company’s capital structure generated 72.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.07. Total debt to assets is 28.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.