Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMLX is -0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) is $47.40, which is $26.39 above the current market price. The public float for AMLX is 52.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.32% of that float. On August 24, 2023, AMLX’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

AMLX) stock’s latest price update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.83 in relation to previous closing price of 21.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01 per share. This compares to loss of $0.93 per share a year ago.

AMLX’s Market Performance

AMLX’s stock has risen by 6.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.84% and a quarterly drop of -21.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.70% for AMLX’s stock, with a -29.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMLX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AMLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMLX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $49 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMLX Trading at -4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX rose by +6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.71. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -42.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from Mazzariello Gina, who sale 6,164 shares at the price of $20.88 back on Aug 15. After this action, Mazzariello Gina now owns 49,083 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $128,686 using the latest closing price.

FRATES JAMES M, the Chief Financial Officer of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 32,500 shares at $26.94 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that FRATES JAMES M is holding 55,676 shares at $875,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.